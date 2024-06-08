The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3,821.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539,431 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $55,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.