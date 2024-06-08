Thematics Asset Management Has $4.44 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,203 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

