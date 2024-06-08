Thematics Asset Management Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.08% of Natera worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Natera by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. 906,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.