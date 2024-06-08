Thematics Asset Management Sells 391 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 98.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Netflix by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 882,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,273,000 after buying an additional 153,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.32. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.