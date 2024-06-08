Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $582.85 million and $10.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00046826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,573,986,424 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.