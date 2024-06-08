Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives $98.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDW. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 24,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $2,619,886.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,554.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,260 shares of company stock valued at $56,302,715. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $3,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $25,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $93.43 on Monday. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

