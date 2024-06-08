Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading Up 2.1%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 653,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 150,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

