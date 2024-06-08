Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.17 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $7.08 or 0.00010224 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.17 billion and approximately $403.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,231.53 or 0.99999350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00096338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,343,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,336,080.566304 with 2,430,193,748.514274 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.35597048 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $455,962,530.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.