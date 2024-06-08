TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.77. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands.
TOR Minerals International Stock Up 6.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
