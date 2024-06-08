TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Lessened by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 12.5% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,884,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $24.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,309.79. The stock had a trading volume of 305,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,275.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,148.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $794.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

