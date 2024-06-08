Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $455.42

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.42 ($5.83) and traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.07). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 474 ($6.07), with a volume of 56,670 shares.
Treatt Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.62.
Treatt Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Treatt’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
Treatt Company Profile
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
