TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.