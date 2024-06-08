Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.97

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.97 and traded as low as $44.93. Trend Micro shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 4,880 shares.

Trend Micro Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

