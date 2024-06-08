Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 433.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547,659 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 14.8% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Trip.com Group worth $68,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after acquiring an additional 837,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

