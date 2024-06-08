Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21. 4,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Trisura Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

