Trust Wallet Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.19 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $509.22 million and approximately $28.19 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003623 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007507 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

