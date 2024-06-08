U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.38

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $19.85. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 4,200,523 shares.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter.
About U.S. Global Jets ETF
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.
