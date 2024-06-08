Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

