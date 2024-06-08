UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,746,030.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UNF opened at $153.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

