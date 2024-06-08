United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Up 0.3%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €22.74 ($24.72) and last traded at €22.72 ($24.70). 64,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.66 ($24.63).

United Internet Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

