United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,328 shares of company stock worth $40,002,673. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

