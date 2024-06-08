Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $76,320.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $24.59 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

