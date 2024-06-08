Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director James Franklin Sells 56,305 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$122,300.09.

URE opened at C$2.08 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$585.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.25.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

