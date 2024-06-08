US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.87 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.200-5.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

