Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

