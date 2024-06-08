Valley Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,486 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 170,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

