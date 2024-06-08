Valley Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 16,438 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

