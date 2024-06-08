Valley Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

