Valley Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

CLTL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. 84,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $105.82.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

