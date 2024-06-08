Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.45. Approximately 5,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.24.
