Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,278 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 156,475 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after buying an additional 315,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

