Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,277,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,025. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

