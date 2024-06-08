Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,038,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

