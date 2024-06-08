Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $264.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $264.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

