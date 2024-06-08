Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,189,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,243. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

