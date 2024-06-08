Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 107,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,247. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

