Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,322 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 311,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

