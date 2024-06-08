Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.94. 3,865,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,041. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.