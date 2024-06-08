Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,247.13 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $13,247.13 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,306.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.45 or 0.00678842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00115444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00242299 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00053152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00080792 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,557,597 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

