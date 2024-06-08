Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.04. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

