Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stake Lessened by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,594 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Village Farms International worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 151,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 240,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,614. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.51 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

