Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 708 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $571.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,630. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

