Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,498 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.10. 1,208,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,601. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.