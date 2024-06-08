Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 19,566 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

MNST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,586,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

