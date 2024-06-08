Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,046. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

