Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $27,288,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,376,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,061,300.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,101 shares of company stock worth $57,967,097. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

