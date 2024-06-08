Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. 6,047,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

