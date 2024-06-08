Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,894,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.04. 944,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $323.02 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.49.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.