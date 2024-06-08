Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,254. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

