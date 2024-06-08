Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,254 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Wix.com stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $178.65.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

